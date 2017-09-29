Club members get feet wet for charity fundraiser

Have your say

CLUB members donned perhaps the most patriotic attire imaginable for their annual tug-of-war competition.

Members of the Edgar Evans Club took to the Solent Bramble Bank in union flag jackets for a tug-of-war in aid of Buckland Park Play Centre.

Named after Edgar Evans, a member of Robert Falcon Scott’s ill-fated expedition, the club is composed of serving and ex navy officers.

Charity founder Rob de Silva, who is also a director at HMS Excellent, said: ‘It’s hard to raise money for the centre compared to things like Africa because it’s so small.

‘That’s why we wear the jackets, to catch people’s attention.

‘Some of the children are disadvantaged due to their parents or drug abuse or just aren’t in an affluent area.

‘If doing something like this helps kids move forward and take new avenues then it’s all worth it.’

After the match, the club members held a dinner together to raise further funds for the centre.