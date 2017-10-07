Coding club for children set to launch

Have your say

YOUNGSTERS will be given the opportunity to kickstart a career in coding.

Code Club is launching at Gosport Discovery Centre, taking place every Monday from 4-5pm for children between the ages of nine and 11.

The club will take children through the basics of coding with Scratch, HTML, CSS and Python.

Code Club is a national initiative of volunteer-led coding clubs for young people.

To reserve a free space people can call (023) 9252 3463.

For more information about Code Club and the projects available, people can go to codeclub.org.uk.