Coding club for children set to launch

YOUNGSTERS will be given the opportunity to kickstart a career in coding.
Code Club is launching at Gosport Discovery Centre, taking place every Monday from 4-5pm for children between the ages of nine and 11.
The club will take children through the basics of coding with Scratch, HTML, CSS and Python.
Code Club is a national initiative of volunteer-led coding clubs for young people.
To reserve a free space people can call (023) 9252 3463.
For more information about Code Club and the projects available, people can go to codeclub.org.uk.
