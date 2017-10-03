Coffee morning to raise awareness of Waspi group

Have your say

A COFFEE morning will be raising cash and awareness for the Solent Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi) group.

The campaigners will be holding the event in Petersfield this weekend to give out information to women affected by government changes to pensions.

During the morning, at Winton House Centre, High Street, women will be able to meet members and have coffee and cake while learning about what the Waspi group does.

The event is being held this Saturday between 9.30am and 12.30pm.

For details visit waspi.co.uk.