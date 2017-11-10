COLIN DYER: Panto will relay message of kindness

Have your say

The pastor of Alverstoke Evangelical Church is looking forward to Sleeping Beauty

IT’S almost panto time for us at Alverstoke Evangelical Church – oh yes, it is!

We’re delighted to be hosting Sleeping Beauty for one night only at the Thorngate Halls in Bury Road, Gosport.

It’s happening from 6.30pm on Wednesday, December 6.

It’s part of a tour by Saltmine Theatre Company, and they’ll tell the ageless story which will be suitable for the whole family.

It starts with the royal event of the century – the King and Queen’s only daughter is turning 18 and everyone is excited.

You can follow Princess Aurora as she meets a charming prince, a friendly gardener, magical fairies and much more, as everyone heads to the woods for the biggest birthday celebration the kingdom has ever seen.

You’ll also see how somebody wants to crash the party, fulfil the curse spoken at the princess’ birth and throw Aurora’s dreams to the dust.

Find out if the princess and her friends give in to the enchanted sleep, or if they find the cure to break the curse.

You’ll clap, celebrate, cry with laughter and discover how words can be our greatest gift.

Saltmine Theatre Company are a professional Christian theatre company who tour plays across the UK throughout the year.

They’re performing Sleeping Beauty to show us how words matter – how kind words can make a difference after harsh words have been spoken.

That’s a good message for us to hear at Christmas, when the pressure of deadlines and the intensity of family relationships can spark arguments and prompt us to say things we might regret.

We’d love you to come along to join in the fun of this magical production.

Tickets are priced at £6 for adult, £3 for children, and £15 for a family of two adults and two children.

You can get more information on (023) 9234 6145, or book tickets online at aechurch.org.uk/box-office.

To read more about the work of Saltmine Theatre Company, go to saltminetrust.org.uk

n Alverstoke Evangelical Church meets at Bay House School, Gomer Lane, Gosport

Sunday services are held at 10.15am and 6.30pm.