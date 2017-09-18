Come and have a good natter with The News

HAVE YOUR OPPORTUNITY to talk to The News and other local authorities at a new drop-in charity support centre.

One Community’s Pop-Up Information Centre is open from today in Fareham Shopping Centre.

Volunteer Support Worker at Once Community Hayley Hamlett said: ‘Following the success of the One Community support table in the Shopping Centre it is my pleasure to open the information centre which will offer a support and guidance six days a week from 10am until 4pm’

The centre will have information on running community groups, volunteering opportunities in the Borough of Fareham and a Drop In Corner for guest organisations including one for our Fareham reporter, Millie Salkeld.

She said: ‘I hope everyone feels this is a way to get their voices heard in their community.

Millie will be at the Information Centre on the third Tuesday of every month from 10am until 1pm.