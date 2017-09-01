Come to the rescue of lots of poorly pets

ANIMAL lovers can come to the rescue of poorly pets simply by donating their pre-loved goodies to PDSA.

The vet charity’s shop in Havant is urging local people to come to the rescue by donating good quality unwanted items which can be sold to raise money for sick and injured pets.

PDSA Shop Manager, Carol Brailey, said: ‘We’re launching an appeal to encourage local people to become pet super heroes by donating their unwanted items and making a huge difference to the poorly pets we help.

‘This is the time of year that people want to free-up their wardrobe and prepare for the colder months, so if you are planning to de-clutter please think of PDSA.’

The charity are appealing CDs, DVDs, books and homewares as well as men’s and ladies clothes, shoes and accessories.

To donate items to the shop, simply drop them off at 7A WEST STREET or call 02392 475563 to arrange a collection.

For more information please visitpdsa.org.uk/BeASuperhero