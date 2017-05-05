Search

COMMENT: Ukip vanquished as Hampshire turns a deeper shade of blue

Tories will be smiling handsomely after tonight's Hampshire County Council election results.

Seven is the magic number for Havant Conservatives

IF this was the dress rehearsal then the Tories will love the opening night.

Despite talk of a Liberal Democrat fight back, a deeper shade of blue has been added to Hampshire as the Conservatives swept aside the Ukip vote in ruthless fashion.

From holding 10 councillors in 2013, the eurosceptics have become a party without a cause in light of Brexit and are now stumbling around the political playground without a purpose and most importantly, without a single councillor.

As politicians knocked on doors and handed out leaflets in the build-up to this vote, Theresa May’s snap election has come as a curveball, with local issues replaced by national agendas.

While the Lib Dems have managed to hold on in places, notably in Portchester, where a long-term councillor managed to fight off a resilient Tory effort, the party will see the result as a missed opportunity.

Nationally, they are attempting to make a splash and see themselves as a viable alternative to the Conservatives and a poor Labour effort will encourage them, but make no mistake this was a night of celebration for the Tories.

The polls would have you believe June 8 will be an extension of tonight’s events, it is now up to you to decide if that needs to change.

