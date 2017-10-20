Community centre in Horndean holding open day

Have your say

A COMMUNITY centre will be holding an open day to showcase the range of health and wellbeing events it hosts.

Barton Hall, at Horndean Technology College, in Horndean, is welcoming people to have a look around and see what classes they hold.

A spokeswoman said: ‘This is a fantastic community event to celebrate and promote what’s available in both Horndean Technology College and surrounding areas.

‘Everyone’s welcome to take part in lots of taster sessions and demonstrations from a variety of more than 40 stall holders.’

It is on November 11 between 10am and 4pm.