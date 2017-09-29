Community project steals spotlight at county awards night

Have your say

It was all eyes on Portsmouth this week as a community project was highly commended at an annual awards ceremony.

The Wildlife Trust community project at Milton Locks was praised at the Campaign to Protect Rural England’s (CPRE) Hampshire Countryside Awards.

A two-acre wild space, Milton Locks has become the home to a thriving wildlife community.

Supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund, the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust project has been exploring the natural and cultural heritage of the area.

The site has also been used as a space for outdoor learning, with Milton’s Hidden Seashore project working with more than 2,000 people since January 2016.

Jess Parsons from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust said: ‘I was thrilled and a little overwhelmed when the announcement was made – there were so many extraordinary people and exciting projects in the room.

‘It is wonderful for our little nature reserve, and the countless people involved with the project, to receive recognition amongst such an inspiring gathering.

‘I very much enjoyed meeting fellow competitors and sharing ideas and stories.’

Gemma Lacey from Southern Co-Op, which sponsored the awards category: ‘Through outdoor learning and community engagement activities, Milton’s Hidden Seashore is bringing a tucked away two-acre wild space, home to grassland and seashore habitats and a thriving community of wildlife, in a densely populated urban area back into the heart of the local community.’

Upcoming community events at Milton Locks include two Wildlife Tots events on October 12 and November 16 – call 01489 77440 for more details.