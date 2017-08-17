Competition-winning Space Invaders glass bank design set to hit Portsmouth streets

Have your say

A DESIGN celebrating a classic video game has been awarded first prize in a competition to brighten up the city’s glass banks.

Portsmouth resident Anthony Beech’s Space Invaders design will draw attention to a selection of new glass banks dotted across the city.

The quirky Glass Bank Art competition was run in a bid to encourage city residents to recycle glass packaging instead of sending it to landfill.

Speaking about his design, Mr Beech said: ‘I’ve always been a fan of the classic Space Invaders game and the screen layout just seemed to lend itself to the glass recycling theme.’

Brook Hayes of Friends of Glass, which sponsored the competition, said: ‘We received some great artistic entries but we thought Anthony’s design highlighted how recycling is a great way to wipe out waste.

‘That’s a win-win for the local area and the environment.’

The scheme highlighted the fact that glass is 100 per cent recyclable, meaning it can used to make new bottles and jars over and over again.

Last year in Portsmouth, around half the glass packaging used by residents was sent to be recycled.

Statistically, this equates to more than 2,500 tonnes of glass – equivalent to the weight of 500 African elephants – ended up in landfill.

It is believed Portsmouth City Council could save more than £100,000 each year if this glass was instead recycled.

While Mr Beech won the initial competition, organisers say there is still a chance to win.

To celebrate the eye-catching glass banks, Portsmouth City Council is offering £250 worth of Love to Shop vouchers in a new competition.

Vincent Venus, service manager in waste management at Portsmouth City Council said: ‘We’re challenging residents to see if they can locate the new space-invader glass banks and to send us a photo of themselves next to them.

‘For the best photos, there’s £150 worth of Love to Shop vouchers for the winner and £50 Love to Shop vouchers for two runners up.’

Waste disposal proved to be a hot topic in the area recently, after residents slammed a new city council recycling scheme in Fratton.

While the council says recycling has increased, residents say ‘more rubbish’ lines the streets than ever.

Full details on how to enter the bin-spotting competition and information Anthony’s winning design can be found at www.glassbankart.co.uk.