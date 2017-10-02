Concert for assisted dying is a major success

A GIG held for people supporting assisted dying has raised thousands of pounds for charity.

DID Fest – which was held at The Lounge in Lees Lane, Gosport, raised just over £2,500 for Dignity In Dying, according to the event organiser.

The concert, which was held on Friday night, saw Mr Clean – The Sounds of The Jam and The Fab Beatles take to the stage, in an event supported by ADN Financial Solutions and Large and Gibson.

DID Fest’s raffle also included prizes donated by Waitrose, Studio Eight and Prue Leith from Channel 4’s Great British Bake Off.

Dignity In Dying is a national campaign fighting for assisted dying for terminally ill, mentally competent adults to be legalised.

Organiser Emma Cozzi said: ‘It’s clear to me that there is an overwhelming support from the public for assisted dying to be legalised.

‘We have heard the success stories of how it has enabled people to feel they can really live their lives – free from fear by knowing they will be able to have choice and control over the manner and timing of their death.

‘I hope that Noel Conway’s case [a legal challenge on the issue] will cause this issue to be seriously reconsidered and support a change in the law.’

The next local campaigner group meeting will be held at Fratton Community Centre in Trafalgar Place, Portsmouth, on October 9 at 2.15pm. All are welcome. See dignityindying.org.uk.