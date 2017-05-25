Construction of new Portsmouth Aldi store to cause delays for drivers

DRIVERS are being warned to expect delays while a new Aldi is built.

Between June 19 and late November lanes will be closed on Southampton Road, in Portsmouth, leaving one lane of traffic in each direction.

The lane restrictions will be in place between the Premier Inn and McDonalds.

The work is being done by Avonside Construction Management who are asking drivers to avoid the immediate area of the work, use alternative routes and allow extra time for journeys.

Rob Wilcox, construction manager, said: ‘We appreciate this work will cause delays for traffic. But we need to close the lanes while we create a new entrance for the store car park and change the road layout so cars going to the new store don’t create queues.

‘This is made more difficult by cables just below the surface of the pavements which we need to move.

‘We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience this will cause but have done everything we can to manage the work efficiently and minimise the impact.

‘We are very grateful for everyone’s patience and co-operation during the work and will do everything we can to reopen roads as quickly as it is safe to do so.’

Further information about the roadworks will be available at drop-in sessions alongside plans of the work.

They are at Portchester Community Centre, between 6pm and 8pm, on June 2; 1000 Lakeside, North Harbour between 3pm and 6pm on June 6 and Paulsgrove Community Centre, between 6pm and 8pm, on June 12.