Consultation into A27 improvements to close

CONSULTATION into long-awaited improvements on the A27 will close today.

For weeks, residents have having their say on the five options outlined by Highways England to enhance the route, which is one of the most congested roads in the south.

The multimillion-pound changes would look to address traffic woes on the A27 through Chichester and elsewhere on the highway.

And as the study closes, West Sussex County Council has revealed it does not favour any one particular route but wants each option individually assessed on its merits and drawbacks.

Meantime, county council boss Gill Brown has insisted the authority would continue to battle for the improvements. She is planning to meet the transport secretary Chris Grayling to discuss the consultation results, ahead of his decision, later this year.