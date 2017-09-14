Cooking causes house fire in Waterlooville

Have your say

A FIRE began in a house in Waterlooville this evening when some cooking was left unattended.

Fire crews from Waterlooville, Horndean and Cosham were called out just before 6.40pm to Lavender Road after an alarm went off.

One man was in the property but was not injured in the incident.

A spokesman from Cosham Fire Station said: ‘The gentleman was in the property but was distracted, and left his cooking unattended.

‘We went to the property and made sure that he was okay, and gave him a bit of fire safety advice.’