Cosham cafe for people with dementia opens its doors

TEA, cakes and a vintage feel are aiming to help people living with dementia.

A new cafe opened its doors earlier this week at care home Edinburgh House, in Cosham, which specialises in dementia care.

Residents, councillors and council staff came together to celebrate the launch with a party.

The new cafe is designed to help people with dementia with storytelling sessions, memory boxes and retro decoration.

Marie Edwards, senior manager for residential units at Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘This fantastic new tea room is our way of bringing a little more home comfort into our care homes.

‘As well as providing a special place for residents to meet their loved ones and spend time together, it will also improve wellbeing.

‘We already provide people with safe and dignified care – but we want them to feel at home here too.

‘Research shows that small changes like having a chat make a huge difference.

‘In our own residential homes we have witnessed the power of reminiscence, which can contribute positively to wellbeing in a residential setting and can decrease feelings of isolation and depression.’

The cafe will be open to residents, staff and visitors.

The cakes and sweet treats on offer have been donated from a council bake-off, which raised £280, but the care home is also looking to secure corporate sponsors to ensure the future of the tea room.

Councillor Luke Stubbs, cabinet member for health and social care, said: ‘This is part of a wider project that’s looking to transform the way we think about social care in the city.

‘We’re inviting people from across our city to see how they can make a difference in their community. It’s about finding ways to bring people from all walks of life together.

‘We’re also working to bring more specialist accommodation for people with complex needs into the city and are trialling a range of schemes in the community to help people stay well at home for longer.’

The council is working closely with Portsmouth Together to recruit volunteers to support with enrichment activities in care homes around the city.

For more, call Portsmouth Together on (023) 9284 1280 or visit volunteer.portsmouth.gov.uk.