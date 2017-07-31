Cosham fun day raises cash and awareness for cystic fibrosis

Have your say

FAMILIES enjoyed a fun day with stalls, games and music to raise money for charity.

Pauline Jenkins and her close friends organised the fundraiser for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust and a little boy called Jensen, aged two, who has the condition.

And despite a downpour of rain throughout the afternoon, lots of people went to Highbury College to look around the stalls and win prizes.

Pauline, from Hilsea, said: ‘It has been a really good afternoon.

‘We were hoping to raise between £3,000 and £5,000 but because of the weather I don’t think we’ll reach that.

‘But it has been good still and it’s been great to see lots of families coming along to look around.’

The fun day had characters from children’s television programme Paw Patrol, an indoor bouncy castle, a fire engine, a tombola and a range of fair games.

It also had stalls on cystic fibrosis and the charity which supports families and people with the condition.

Pauline added: ‘My daughter’s friend has a little boy Jensen who has cystic fibrosis.

‘He is currently at Great Ormand Street Hospital and we wanted to do something to help them.

‘Our aim was to raise £10,000 in five months but we did that in 21 months.

‘We are splitting that money between the trust and Jensen.’

Mum-of-two Lucy Evans went to the fun day with her daughters Jade, six, and Natalie, four.

Lucy, from Cosham, said: ‘We saw balloons and posters saying about the event so thought we would come along.

‘Even though I had heard of cystic fibrosis I didn’t know a lot about it so it was interesting visiting the stall and seeing the work of the charity.

‘It’s a shame it was raining but the girls still had fun winning prizes and splashing in puddles.’

Friends Amy Smith and June Cox also went along. Amy, 25, said: ‘We wanted to help this good cause.’

Along with friends Tina Stokes, Tes Cole, Sue Jenkins, Tracey Ralph, Lou Dowie and Lou Solomon, Pauline has been doing a number of fundraisers.

Last December a group of them climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, in Tanzania.

To make a donation to Jensen visit justgiving.com/fundraising/paulinejenkins1.