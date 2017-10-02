Could blue plaque soon honour ‘remarkable’ Gosport medic?

A FATHER who lost his son to a disorder has launched a campaign to get a blue plaque put up in honour of the man who identified the condition.

Peter Patterson’s son died in 2002 from Angelman syndrome, which affects the nervous system and causes seizures.

But now he has launched a campaign to get a blue plaque in honour of Dr Harry Angelman – who first described the symptoms in 1965 – and had retired in Medina Court, in Gosport. He wants the plaque to be at Medina Court.

Mr Patterson has hit some stumbling blocks after he said the Gosport Society refused to help with creating a blue plaque.

Mr Patterson said: ‘I couldn’t believe that someone who has played such an enormous role in my life had been living so close by all this time.

‘I thought it would be a great idea to honour his life’s work with a blue plaque – and the Angelman Syndrome Foundation even offered to pay for the plaque out of its own pocket.

‘Unfortunately, the Gosport Society doesn’t seem to think that a blue plaque should be fitted, which is a real shame.

‘They say that he hasn’t done enough in the town to warrant the plaque – well I say that is nonsense.

‘We should be thanking him for his work and celebrating what he achieved. I feel like this would be a missed opportunity for the town.

‘I have done talks on the works of Dr Angelman in America, and the story of his retirement is a largely untold one – I think they would be thrilled to hear more about it and may even come to the town to visit.’

Mr Patterson got in touch with Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage to help the cause.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘I met with Peter about this remarkable local resident and have written to the Gosport Society about the blue plaque.

‘But they are not the only route and have helpfully given me other avenues to explore.’

The Gosport Society was approached by The News but refused to comment about the situation.