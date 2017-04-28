Could we be set for a bank holiday washout in Portsmouth?

If you’re planning a chilled weekend away with the bank holiday round the corner, then you might want a pack an umbrella just in case.

Forecasters are predicting a mixed bag weather-wise for the next few days, with heavy rain expected later on Sunday and into Monday.

Tomorrow looks set to be the best day of the weekend - sunny spells are forecast in the afternoon and early evening.

Temperatures will reach 13C at times during the next three days.

Despite these double figure temperatures it will seem colder, with wind speeds up close to 20mph on Sunday and Monday.

But there is some good news, as the forecast looks slightly brighter for next week.

Temperatures could be as high as 16C on Tuesday, with cloudy weather set to dominate for the few days after that.