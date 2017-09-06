Could you be one of the Silver Swans?

Have your say

A DANCE class aimed specifically at people over the age of 55 has opened up in Bishop’s Waltham.

The Silver Swans, a national initiative from the Royal Academy of Dance, is a ballet group that looks to improve mobility, posture and wellbeing.

The group uses the Priory Park Clubhouse in Elizabeth Way.

Director of education and training Michelle Groves said: ‘Whatever one’s age or experience, dance can bring people together in ways which are as diverse as they are unique.

‘Dance can unlock individual potential and abilities and, as our research shows, improve physical and mental wellbeing.

‘Silver Swans classes are delivered by qualified ballet teachers who understand older learner needs to ensure a rich and fulfilling experience for all.’

Places in the group are currently limited as it is only in a trial phase.

For more information, go to wessexmaturedancers.co.uk or call 07817 502260.