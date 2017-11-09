Could you become a young cadet?

Have your say

A NAVAL base is on the hunt for some new youngsters interested in becoming a cadet.

HMS Sultan in Gosport is looking to give young people between the ages of nine and 17 living in the surrounding area the chance to join the cadets.

By becoming a cadet, the base says that young people can enjoy training and competitions in military and naval skills, as well as taking part in HMS Sultan’s Summer Show.

Training nights take place on Monday and Thursday each week, from 6pm to 8pm.

To register your interest in becoming a cadet, go to volunteercadetcorps.org/royalnavalcadets.