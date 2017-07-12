Could your firm do its bit to help grassroots sport?

The News is looking for businesses to help grassroots local football teams step out in style next season.

We spend hours on the touchlines watching and reporting on amateur sport (or participating in it, as a player, coach, ref or parent) and we know how tough it can be to raise money or sponsorship for new kit.

So we’ve teamed up with Kappa and Hunter Robertson Marketing Ltd to find a way to bring potential sponsors and teams together.

More than 30 teams have already signed up saying they are looking for kit sponsorship and now we need more potential sponsors from local companies.

All you have to do is register your interest on a specially set-up website.

The team at Kappa will then match teams to sponsors.

Providing both are happy with the pairing, you could have new kit with the sponsor’s brand in time for the big season kick-off!

So what does it cost?

As a sponsor you’ll pay a discounted rate for the kit – either £450 for a youth team or £575 for an adult team.

What kit will it buy?

It will pay for 15 strips and includes all printing, embroidery and numbering.

What’s in it for me?

Your company logo will be on the shirts – so some advertising and some good publicity! We’ll also feature sponsors and kits in The News.

How do I register interest?

It couldn’t be simpler, just go to http://www.kappa-grassroot-sport.uk/portsmouthnews

A spokesman for Kappa said: ‘We hope this scheme really helps the many hundreds of grass root teams secure the much-needed funding required to participate.’