Council backs new app that aims to highlight dangers of drink-driving

DRIVERS are encouraged to be ‘drink aware’ and stay safe on the roads this summer by a council.

Hampshire County Council are supporting the government’s national campaign Think, which seeks to highlight drivers of the consequences of drink-driving.

Councillor Rob Humby, executive member for transport said: ‘Keeping Hampshire’s roads’ safe for everybody is our priority.

‘We are supporting the national Think campaign to highlight to all drivers the consequences of drink and drug driving.’

The council is backing the new Morning After app which works as an online calculator to allow people to monitor what alcohol is still in their system from the night before ahead of deciding whether it is safe to drive.

Councillor Humby added: ‘We are also supporting the campaign about the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs.