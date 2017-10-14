Council calls on adopters to come forward

IF you have ever thought about adopting, now might be the time to get involved.

Portsmouth City Council is calling on potential adopters to get involved as part of National Adoption Week, which starts on Monday.

Its service recruits individuals and families from within 50 miles of the city and is looking for adopters of children of all ages.

People can adopt if they are single, part of a couple, married, regardless of their ethnicity and sexuality, if they have childcare experience.

Councillor Ryan Brent, cabinet member for children, said: ‘If you have considered adoption, I would urge you to get in touch with the council as soon as possible, to help us to provide a caring and loving environment to some of the most vulnerable children in the city.

‘Adoption is undoubtedly one of the most rewarding things you can do.

For more information, call the Portsmouth Adoption service on (023) 9287 5294 or visit adoption.portsmouth.gov.uk, email adoptioncentre@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.