Council says help is at hand for rough sleepers

Have your say

GOSPORT Borough Council has addressed concerns from residents over the future of rough sleepers in the town.

Following the news that the council is looking to impose Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs), some residents were concerned for the future of rough sleepers.

In a statement, Gosport Borough Council said: ‘Support offered to rough sleepers: rough sleepers are offered support in finding temporary accommodation and addressing any personal issues from agencies including Gosport Borough Council Housing Options, Inclusion Hampshire, Two Saints and the police.

‘However, there are some individuals who will not engage in this process.

‘A multi-agency focus group, chaired by Gosport Borough Council, meets regularly to address the issues related to rough sleeping.

‘Representatives who attend these meetings include Gosport Borough Council, Community Safety, the police, Two Saints and Mental Health Services.’