Council to take action against bikers ‘terrorising’ residents

MOTORCYCLISTS are turning our streets into a racetrack.

That is the concern of residents in Cunningham Drive, Gosport, after young people on mopeds have been keeping them up until the early hours of the morning.

Reports from locals claim that the riders are not only causing a disturbance, but are encouraging children and teenagers to take part in anti-social behaviour.

The area is mostly made up of elderly residents, with some sheltered housing.

One resident, Jeffrey Smith, said: ‘Everyone around here is quite elderly – but these young people are just causing mayhem around here.

‘They hang around late into the evening, revving their engines and leaving litter everywhere

‘There has also been an instance where they set fire to a motorbike and just left it to burn.

‘We are living in a state of constant fear and are terrified of what will happen next.’

Another resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said: ‘I know that it isn’t all young people, because the ones at the skate park seem lovely.

‘It is the people who come out late in the evening and cause carnage – it feels like they are just here to terrorise us.

‘Hopefully the council takes action sooner rather than later, because we can’t let this continue.’

Deputy leader of Gosport Borough Council, Cllr Graham Burgess, said that action is being taken between the council and the police.

He said: ‘I have popped round to see Mr Smith to talk about the anti-social behaviour that has been taking place, as well as a few other residents.

‘The PCSOs have also been round to the area.

‘I have spoken to a lot of people, and we will be actively hunting this down.’

Cllr Burgess said the council, police and the Gosport Community Safety Partnership will be working together to resolve the issue.

People with concerns about anti-social behaviour in their area can call 101.