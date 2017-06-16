Council writes to reassure all tower block residents

THE city council has written to all residents of its tower blocks reassuring them the buildings are safe.

It follows the horrific fire in London that has claimed 30 lives, with the death toll expected to rise.

The letter, from cabinet member for housing Cllr Jennie Brent, says: ‘We have worked closely with Hampshire Fire and Rescue to develop a fire safety strategy to ensure your tower block is safe.’

It goes on to say that fire safety at the blocks is regularly reviewed and any recommendations are undertaken.

It continues: ‘Your building has been designed with safety in mind providing fire separation and containment within protected escape routes.’

The letter also reminds residents of safety protocols should a fire break out.