Councillors pay tribute as former chairman dies

Have your say

A FORMER leader and chairman of Hampshire County Council has died following illness.

Ken Thornber CBE served for 40 years after first being elected in 1977. Leader of the county council, councillor Roy Perry said: ‘He was a hugely respected politician, both locally and nationally, and a public servant in the truest sense of the word.’

In 1993, Ken was awarded a CBE for services to politics and the public.

In May 2017 he was made Honorary Alderman in a unanimous decision by Hampshire County Council.