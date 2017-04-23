Couple bake up a brilliant batch of buns for military fundraiser

HUSBAND and wife team Chris and Jane Wheeler have thrown their support behind our Bake for Heroes campaign with a brilliant batch of hot cross buns.

Chris and Jane, who run Wheelers Bakery in London Road, Hilsea, feel strongly about the fundraising campaign in aid of Help for Heroes because of Portsmouth’s strong links with the armed forces.

As H4H marks its 10th birthday this year, the Portsmouth area has been chosen as one of the top regions to be the focus of this year’s Bake for Heroes campaign.

The News launched the campaign two weeks ago and called on people to sign up for a free fundraising pack through H4H to bake tasty treats and sell them to colleagues, family and friends.

Businesses, schools and community groups are being invited to support the campaign.

Wheelers Bakery held its own bake sale and raised £40 for H4H. The ‘Bake for Heroes’ themed buns were crafted by baker Chris, 41

Jane, 43, of Portsmouth, added it was a cause close to both their hearts.

She said: ‘In a place like Portsmouth, a lot of us have armed forces relatives or friends, and we think it’s important to support them when they get home after being on tour.

‘My father was in the navy and Chris’ grandfather was a submariner and I think everyone has got some link to the armed forces.’

All money raised from Bake for Heroes goes to H4H supporting wounded, injured and sick service personnel, veterans and their loved ones.

The campaign runs until 30 April. However, if this is not convenient, people can choose a date that is.

Jane added: ‘Everyone should have a go at baking, it’s good fun.

‘It’s great for the kids and there’s something nice at the end of it.’

To join in, see bakeforheroes.org.uk or call 01980 846459 and mention The News, Portsmouth when you sign up.

The paper will feature a roll of honour celebrating those taking part.