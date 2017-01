TWO people had to be rescued from a car after it got stuck in water, near Purbrook.

Firefighters from Cosham were called to the rescue on Pigeon House Lane where a man and woman had to be helped from their vehicle.

They were led to safety following the incident at around 6pm yesterday and were treated by paramedics from South Central Ambulance service.

A tweet from Cosham fire station said: ‘Cosham are at a water rescue in Purbrook, 2 casualties have been led 2 safety & handed over 2 SCAS.’