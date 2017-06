A CRASH between a car and a motorbike has closed a busy road in Gosport.

Mumby Road is partially blocked in both directions near Quay Lane following the incident at 2.50pm today.

A police spokesman said: ‘We were called at 2.50pm to reports of a collision involving a Vauxhall Astra and a motorbike on Mumby Road, Gosport.

‘The road is currently blocked and the incident is on-going.’

There are no details on injuries.

There are delays on approach and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.