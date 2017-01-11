Crashes cause traffic delays

CARS were recovered after crashes on the M27.

Romanse, the traffic service for Hampshire, said a westbound crash was blocking the outside lane between junction 12 for Portsmouth and 11 for Fareham yesterday.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘We were called at 7.17am to the M27 between junctions 12 and 11 to a two vehicle collision between a Mazda and a Ford.’

Both drivers were out of their vehicles and uninjured.

She added: ‘One of the cars was in lane three, so there was a closure to get the car on to the hard shoulder. Both cars are clear from the carriageway and our units have stood down.’ There were delays from the A3 at Hilsea.

A crash westbound on the M27 at junction 7 for Hedge End also caused delays.