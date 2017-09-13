Crew member injured in fire on Wightlink ferry

Have your say

A CREW member was taken to hospital last night after a fire broke out on a Wightlink ferry.

The blaze happened aboard the 9pm sailing from Lymington to Yarmouth beneath the car dark as the Wight Sky ship approached the Isle of Wight.

Emergency services attended the ferry upon its arrival and the crew member was taken to hospital in Newport before later being discharged.

Upon arrival, all other passengers disembarked safely and an investigation is underway with the Marine Accident Investigation Branch informed of the incident.

This morning's early sailings on the Lymington-Yarmouth route have been cancelled with passengers transferred over to the Portsmouth-Fishbourne service.