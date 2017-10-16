Crew tackle motorbike blaze

Havant firefighters were called to a motorbike fire in Leigh Park tonight.
At 8:20pm, the crew at Havant station were alerted by police and attended the fire in St Clares Avenue.
What is believed to have been a stolen motorbike had been abandoned and set alight. The vehicle was engulfed in flames.
Crew Manager Yeomans said: ‘The motorbike was fully engulfed. One appliance attended the scene with a crew of five and it took roughly 15 minutes to put the fire out.’
Nobody was injured in the incident.