FIREFIGHTERS from Cosham and Fareham helped tackle a blaze at a tower block in Southampton this morning.

Crews from Portchester also went to the fire in Woolston.

They joined firefighters from Eastleigh, Botley and Redbridge to tackle the fire on the third floor of the seven-storey building.

The blaze broke out at 3.30am with crews using three jets and eight sets of breathing apparatus.

No-one was hurt but police are investigating the cause.