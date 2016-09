A MAN who persistently went to a woman’s house and left notes for her has admitted harassment.

Gavin Leddy, 47, of Widgeon Close, Gosport, harassed the woman between July 9 and August 18 in Leonard Road, Gosport. He must pay £170 costs.

Portsmouth magistrates handed him a two-year restraining order. The bench imposed a community order with 32 days of a relationships course.