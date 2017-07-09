12.30PM UPDATE: Police continue to search for missing Waterlooville man

Police have confirmed they are still searching for a man who went missing yesterday.

Anthony Bessey, 28, of Waterlooville, was last seen at his Beresford Close home on Sunday afternoon.

The location of the search

Police, Hampshire Search and Rescue and firefighters were searching in Park Lane at the entrance to the Queen’s Inclosure late last night with a large police presence, multiple vehicles and officers.

A spokeswoman confirmed the search was still ongoing today.

A helicopter has also been spotted in the skies above Waterlooville.

Yesterday a police spokesman said: 'We're growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Police and search and rescue teams

'Family want him home.'

The missing man is white, 5ft8ins tall, has black hair and three tattoos: a wolf on his neck, wings on his back and a clown on his right calf.

Police dogs have also been involved in the search.

Nearby resident Alex Ford, 32, said at the time: 'There's a huge search and rescue team with 20 police cars, helicopter above.'

Police are involved in the search

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44170263456.