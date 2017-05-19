Search

19-year-old arrested on suspicion of rape after incident in Havant

Police have spoken to a man they were looking for in connection with a rape investigation.

Yesterday they appealed for help in finding Kieran Longhurst, 19, who they wanted to speak to about the incident in Havant.

But this morning they have confirmed they have got in touch with him.

A spokesperson said: ‘We would like to thank everyone who helped to share our appeal.’

Hampshire police also said a 19-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of rape overnight.

He was released but remains under investigation.

