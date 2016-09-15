5pm UPDATE: Drugs arrest after two men seriously hurt in Southsea stabbing

WITNESSES have told how paramedics rushed to aid a man stabbed repeatedly in the legs.

Two men have been seriously injured in a stabbing attack in Alhambra Road, Southsea.

A police officer stands guard at the cordon in Alhambra Road, Southsea, after an incident

A 20-year-old man, of no fixed address but who is not local, has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in an offer to supply class A drugs.

Police and paramedics attended at 12.45pm today.

A resident who did not wish to be named said one of the victims, who looked about 17 or 18 had been stabbed near Granada Road and staggered back into the hallway of a building in Alhambra Road.

The man, 50, said: ‘The guy was stabbed up the road.

There was blood all up the stairs and passageway, it was pretty horrific Witness

‘He’s staggered back to the flat and he was bleeding quite profusely.

‘He was going to the stairs, he managed to get into the hallway but he collapsed.

‘There was blood all up the stairs and passageway, it was pretty horrific.

‘The guy was stabbed quite badly,

‘He was out on the steps with his feet in the air.

‘They (paramedics) were trying to keep him alive.

‘It looked like he had been stabbed in the leg repeatedly.

‘There was a lot of blood.’

The road was shut from Mansion Road to Granada Road.

Another man, 66, added: ‘There was three big black blokes attacking a couple of black kids.

‘One of the kids was lying up on the step.’

Police had set up a cordon and forensics officers can be seen dusting down two bikes and putting down evidence markers.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘Four black men fled the scene, heading in the direction of Palmerston Road.

‘Enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident are ongoing. We are unable to confirm any further details at this time.

‘Anyone with information is asked to call 101.’

A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service said: ‘We were called at 12.39pm to reports of two males in their 20s who had suffered serious injuries following an assault.

‘We sent a rapid response vehicle, two ambulances, one of our senior officers and the air ambulance also landed nearby.

‘Both patients were taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital by road following treatment at the scene.’

Anyone with information should call police 101.