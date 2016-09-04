8pm UPDATE: Man left with serious leg injuries after Southsea attack

A MAN has been left with serious leg injuries after an attack in Southsea this morning.

The victim is being treated at Queen Alexandra hospital for leg injuries. His injuries are not described as life threatening.

Police confirmed that a 38-year-old man from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in police custody.

Two other men have been arrested in connection with the incident and also remain in police custody.

Detective Inspector Adam Price, from the Eastern Investigations team, said: ‘A number of lines of enquiry are being followed and witnesses being spoken to in and around Waverley Road to establish exactly what happened.

‘This incident spilled out onto the street and we are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the disturbance.’

Enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident are ongoing but Hampshire Police are unable to confirm further details at this time.’

As reported by The News, a man was stabbed to death with an axe on New Year’s Eve last year at number 75 in Waverley Road.

Last week, 28-year-old Jamie Walker was found dead in a garden in Outram Road, Southsea.

One local said he was woken up by screaming and shouting between 8.30am and 9.30am.

The incident is believed to have happened at number 81 and police were present at 10.30am when one nearby resident was going to church.

She said: ‘I was on my way to St Simon’s Church and there was about five police cars in the area and there might have also been an ambulance.’

One woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said: ‘There’s always police outside that stretch of housing and we weren’t surprised when we seen the police here today.

‘It can be quite scary raising a young child in the area sometimes.

‘If I’m walking on my own, I will always go round the long way to avoid that part.’

Anyone with information should contact Eastern Investigations at Fratton police station on 101.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.