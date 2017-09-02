A Gosport criminal has admitted how he burgles homes - and here’s how you can stop it

POLICE have revealed a burglar’s method for breaking into homes in Gosport as a way of warning residents to stay safe.

Town sergeant Lesley Meenaghan said a known criminal had told officers how he targets homes in the Alverstoke area.

In a message on the Hampshire Alerts website, she said the burglar was ‘very good’ at identifying homes where the owners were away for several days.

In a police interview he told officers he targeted houses at night where the lights were off and the curtains had not been drawn shut.

He also revealed he would use a screwdriver, or a similar tool, to lever doors and windows while leaving behind several tool marks.

Sgt Meenaghan said police had spoken to the criminal to get information for ‘ongoing investigations.’

She told The News: ‘Where information is provided to us that benefits the public and enhances the crime prevention advice that the neighbourhood policing team offers we will use the Hampshire Alert system to update our local community.

‘This information was specifically relevant to residents in the Alverstoke area, but I’d urge everyone to visit our website to get advice on how to keep your home secure and to call us on 101 if you see anything suspicious.

‘It’s important that these reports are made to us so that we can build the most complete picture as possible of crime trends in the town.’

She also warned houseowners to consider installing CCTV for the most vulnerable parts of homes, leave vehicles out of sight and to mark and photograph valuable property and tools so they are more easily traceable if taken by criminals.