Alarm raised over Portsmouth ‘doctor’ with no ID

A MAN claiming to be a doctor giving out flu jabs fled after being challenged by a suspicious resident.

The man turned up to Sydenham Court in Berkshire Close, Fratton.

He said he was there to administer a flu jab but when he was asked to provide ID he left the building.

Police are treating it as a suspicious incident and have issued a CCTV still of the man in a bid to track him down.

The man was black, about 6ft and of a proportionate build.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘The resident did the right thing by asking for identification and calling the police.

‘If you have callers to your door and you’re not sure, don’t open the door.

‘If you are the man, or you recognise him from the photo, we would like to hear from you.’

Police have repeated crime safety advice which includes advice is to:

n Lock all doors, even when you are at home

n Use a chain or spy hole

n Stop unknown people from entering your home

n Tell the police about any unwanted or suspicious callers by phoning 101.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44170386114.