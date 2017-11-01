Alcoholic ex-partner found on ‘hands and knees’ in street

AN ALCOHOLIC was found outside her ex-partner’s home on her hands and knees, a court heard.

Laura Huckins, 50, was reported to police by one of her ex’s neighbours in Wilmott Close, Gosport.

Portsmouth magistrates were told Huckins, of Salt Meat Lane, Gosport, had been handed a restraining order after being convicted of harassment of her former boyfriend.

Prosecutor Graham Heath said: ‘(He) had been in a relationship with the defendant and it seems it rather turned sour as a result of the defendant’s alcoholism and her behaviour as a result.’

He added: ‘On this particular occasion when she has gone there he was unaware.

‘It seems a neighbour alerted the police in reference to a female on her hands and knees, probably outside his property very much in drink.’

When cautioned she said: ‘He invited me over.’

Huckins had previously breached the restraining order six times, the court was told by the prosecutor.

Chairman of the magistrates’ bench Peter Mellor imposed an eight-week prison sentence suspended for a year after hearing Huckins had hit ‘rock bottom’ in terms of her mental health.

Mr Mellor said: ‘Something needs to wake her up, that’s for sure.’

Huckins must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Huckins, who, the court heard, has a ‘serious problem with alcohol’, was detained in court until 1pm at the court hearing.

She admitted breaching a conditional discharge and a community order.