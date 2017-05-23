Alert after driver beckons schoolgirl towards his car in Portchester

A DRIVER beckoned a young schoolgirl to get close to his car in a 'suspicious' incident that has sparked an alert, police said.

The incident happened yesterday afternoon in Hatherley Crescent, near Wicor Primary School, just after school finished.

Hampshire police said they received a report at 4.25pm on Monday, May 22.

A police spokeswoman said: 'The report states that a man, in a black car, spoke to a girl who was stood in Hatherley Crescent.

'The man asked the girl if she was lost and beckoned her to get closer to the car.

'The girl ignored him and left with her friends.'

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44170192461.