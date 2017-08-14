Anti-social youths run rampant at Waterlooville McDonalds

Have your say

ANTI-SOCIAL youths have been plaguing a community, prompting police to step in.

In the past week, youths have been running amok across the Havant and Waterlooville area.

Young people have been reported to police for smashing glass bottles, shouting and playing loud music in woodland off Cunningham Road, Purbrook.

Meanwhile a group of thugs refused to leave McDonald’s, in Elettra Avenue, Waterlooville, after throwing things around inside.

On another occasion, youths ripped off a door at a play area of the fast-food restaurant.

Richard Bunton, assistant manager at McDonald’s, said: ‘This sort of thing happens during the summer holiday. It’s just a small bunch spoiling it for everybody else – 99 per cent of kids aren’t a problem. But it is frustrating.’

Eight instances of anti-social behaviour have been reported to police in a week.

They include youths climbing on roofs and being a nuisance outside a shop.