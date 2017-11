POLICE are appealing for the public’s help to trace a theft at a Sainsbury’s store.

A man took some items from the store in Mengham Road, Hayling Island, on Saturday before appearing to try to leave without paying.

He was spotted by staff and later became verbally abusive when they confronted him about the theft. It led to him throwing the items at the staff and running off.

The incident happened between 2.55pm and 3pm, call 101 with any information.