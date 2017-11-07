Appeal after young woman grabbed in Paulsgrove alleyway

A YOUNG woman was grabbed and assaulted.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman, in her 20s, was assaulted in Paulsgrove.

The victim was walking along an alleyway linking Jubilee Road and Raymond Road at about midday on Monday, November 6, when a man grabbed her from behind.

She fought him off then ran away.

Police say the man is described to be white, about 5ft4in and wearing a light blue polo shirt and blue jeans.

Launching an appeal for information, Detective Sergeant Steve Ryan, said: ‘We’d like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident. Did you see or hear what happened? Did you see a man matching the description in the area at the time? We have a team of officers working on this incident and will be following a number of lines of enquiry.’

Anyone with information should contact Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting 44170432227.