Appeal as woman is attacked

A WOMAN suffered a fracture to her face in a ‘nasty attack’ in a pub.

The 25-year-old was injured in Meat and Barrel, in Palmerston Road, Southea, on April 5 at 5.45pm.

Hampshire police said her head was hit on a wall by another woman – who she knows.

Detective Constable Amanda Waite said: ‘This was a particularly nasty attack, at a time when there were lots of people about.

‘We’d like anyone who witnessed the assault to come forward.’

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44170127330.

Alternatively call the crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.