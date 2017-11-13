Appeal for information after theft from car in Portsmouth

A FAMILY are appealing for information after a laptop case containing a PC, passports, IDs and other documents was stolen from a car.

Royal Marines veteran Christopher Bland was visiting family in Portsmouth from his home of Toronto, in Canada, when the theft happened at Hilsea Lido.

He and his dad Graham were watching a rugby game and had parked the car at the lido when the incident occurred between 11am and 12.30pm on Saturday, November 11.

Graham, who lives at Gunwharf, said: ‘Chris had come over from Canada to see his mum who has terminal cancer.

‘He was due to be here for 10 days before flying back on the weekend.

‘We just want his passport and other documents, they are no use to the person who took them.

‘This was his first visit to the city so it hasn’t been a great introduction to Portsmouth for him.’

Chris has had to fly to Durham to get an emergency passport. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44170439460