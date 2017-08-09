Appeal is launched after rape in Gosport

POLICE are searching for a man who, a woman says, raped her in an alleyway in Gosport.

The victim was returning home from a night out with her friend when the two became separated.

She was attacked in one of the alleyways off the main high street, in the early hours of Sunday, August 6.

It is believed that the incident occurred sometime between 3am and 5.30am.

The man is described as having short, blonde hair with a parting.

Local officers will be carrying out patrols in the area and detectives are following up on several leads.

Officers are reminding people of the advice to help stay safe when on a night out/

Where possible, use public transport or a designated driver, and keep to well-lit areas, keeping with friends at all times.

Detectives are asking anyone who thinks they may have seen the victim or attacker around this time or noticed anything unusual to contact them – calling the Operation Amberstone Team at Fratton Police Station on 101.