Armed officers to be deployed across Portsmouth after threat level rises

DO not be surprised to see armed officers across Portsmouth today.

That's the message from Hampshire Police who are deploying additional officers in busy locations across the county after yesterday's tube attack in London saw the national threat level raised to critical.

While the force would not confirm where officers would be based, locations such as Gunwharf Quays, The Hard and the Guildhall Walk area could be patrolled by additional officers today.

A spokesman for the force said: 'We urge the public to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to the police by calling the confidential anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789321 or in an emergency by ringing 999.

The threat level means that another attack is expected imminently and comes after a bomb attack at Parsons Green tube station yesterday morning.

Officers from Kent Police arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of a terror offence in Dover earlier this morning.